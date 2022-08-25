Overview of Dr. Larry Holland, DO

Dr. Larry Holland, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Wilson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Holland works at Premier Women's Center in Troy, OH with other offices in Piqua, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.