Dr. Larry Holland, DO
Overview of Dr. Larry Holland, DO
Dr. Larry Holland, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Wilson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Holland's Office Locations
Premier Women's Center at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Rd, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 335-1660Tuesday9:30am - 3:30pm
Premier Women's Center in Piqua101 Looney Rd, Piqua, OH 45356 Directions (937) 335-1660Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holland is an excellent doctor I like everything about him.
About Dr. Larry Holland, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holland accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holland has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.
