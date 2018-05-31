Dr. Larry Houk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Houk, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Houk, MD
Dr. Larry Houk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Houk works at
Dr. Houk's Office Locations
-
1
Integris Womens Care3330 NW 56th St Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-5275
-
2
INTEGRIS Family Care Norman700 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 364-0555Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Integris Womens Care3435 NW 56th St Ste 1010, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-5275
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Houk?
Dr. Houk is top notch when it comes to obstetrical care as well as gynecological surgery. He’s delivered all 3 of my children and just recently performed a total hysterectomy. He’s not only a skilled physician but also has some of the best bed-side manner I’ve ever received. I would HIGHLY recommend him to take care of any of your female needs.
About Dr. Larry Houk, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1316987183
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houk works at
Dr. Houk has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Houk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.