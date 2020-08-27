Overview

Dr. Larry Huffman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.



Dr. Huffman works at The Family Healthcare Center in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.