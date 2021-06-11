Overview

Dr. Larry Hughes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM.



Dr. Hughes works at Larry C Hughes MD in Hemet, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.