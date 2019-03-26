Dr. Larry Janoff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Janoff, DO
Overview of Dr. Larry Janoff, DO
Dr. Larry Janoff, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Janoff's Office Locations
Virtua Neurology - Sewell468 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 795-2000
Virtua Neurology - Sewell239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 355B, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 218-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I find him to be very thorough, concerned and listens to my complaints. After several attempts to stop some tremors I was having he finally tried a medication that works. My tremors have about 95% disappeared. I would not hesitate to recommend him to others. His office is dated, but I'm going for medical assitance, not office decor.
About Dr. Larry Janoff, DO
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1245200864
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Hospital System
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
