Dr. Larry Kaskel, MD
Dr. Larry Kaskel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group870 N Milwaukee Ave Fl 2, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 926-0106
Dunn Foot & Ankle Care PC1732 1st St, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 266-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Have been a patient of Dr. Kaskel for many years. If you want a soft and cuddly doctor to sugar coat everything or want information spoon fed, he may not be a good fit for you. If you want a direct discussion about your health and you are prepared with some of your own information, he is great. I am in the latter of those two groups, so find him excellent and a good partner in my health and wellness.
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285620484
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
