Dr. Larry Kaskel, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (26)
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Larry Kaskel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kaskel works at Northwestern Medical Group in Vernon Hills, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaskel's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    870 N Milwaukee Ave Fl 2, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 926-0106
    Dunn Foot & Ankle Care PC
    1732 1st St, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 266-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Acute Sinusitis
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Sinusitis

Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Feb 07, 2021
    Have been a patient of Dr. Kaskel for many years. If you want a soft and cuddly doctor to sugar coat everything or want information spoon fed, he may not be a good fit for you. If you want a direct discussion about your health and you are prepared with some of your own information, he is great. I am in the latter of those two groups, so find him excellent and a good partner in my health and wellness.
    — Feb 07, 2021
    About Dr. Larry Kaskel, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285620484
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    • Rush Medical College
