Dr. Larry Khoo, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Khoo, MD
Dr. Larry Khoo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoo's Office Locations
- 1 1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 770, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 481-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khoo is one of the most qualified, caring, and patient physicians I've ever visited and at age 72 I've seen quite a few doctors over the years. First I saw Chris, who is his nurse-practitioner (and wife!) and she recorded a thorough history and performed an initial exam. She's a delightful person with a surprising command of neurology and orthopedics. Shortly thereafter Dr. Khoo came in and spent maybe 30 minutes examining me and then thoroughly explaining my problem and the possible alterna
About Dr. Larry Khoo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
