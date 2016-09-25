Overview of Dr. Larry Khoo, MD

Dr. Larry Khoo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.