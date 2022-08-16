See All Podiatrists in New Port Richey, FL
Dr. Larry Kipp, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (26)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Larry Kipp, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from GRACE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Kipp works at Coastal Orthopaedics in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Podiatry Center
    5145 Deer Park Dr, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 809-1555
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Larry Kipp DPM
    16244 S Military Trl Ste 290, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 499-0033
  3. 3
    Larry J Kipp DPM
    7211 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 933-2841

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Larry Kipp, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770699738
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Vienna
    Residency
    • St John's Hos Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • GRACE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
