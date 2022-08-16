Overview

Dr. Larry Kipp, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from GRACE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Kipp works at Coastal Orthopaedics in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.