Dr. Larry Klaich, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Klaich, MD
Dr. Larry Klaich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Klaich works at
Dr. Klaich's Office Locations
OB/GYN Associates645 N Arlington Ave Ste 400, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-6241
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Klaich was just what I was looking for. He is very nice, professional and educational. He took his time listening to me and answering my questions. He clearly explains everything. He also has a wonderful sense of humor. He made my annual appointment enjoyable.
About Dr. Larry Klaich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Med Ctr
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klaich works at
Dr. Klaich speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Klaich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klaich.
