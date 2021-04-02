Dr. Larry Dean Knoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Dean Knoll, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Ashland City Medical Center.
Urology Associates - Nashville2801 Charlotte Ave # 100, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 703-2334
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Ashland City Medical Center
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
A wonderful caring surgeon. Very down to earth.
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1346206893
- MAYO CLINIC
- MAYO CLINIC
- Chicago Medical School
