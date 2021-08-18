Dr. Larry Kohse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Kohse, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Kohse, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of British Columbia Fac Med and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Kohse works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (505) 262-7455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Corporation of Mercer University250 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 301-4111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kohse?
I'm so glad he's coming out of retirement.
About Dr. Larry Kohse, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1972545267
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine
- University of British Columbia Fac Med
- University of British Columbia
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kohse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohse works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.