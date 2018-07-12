Dr. Larry Koreen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koreen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Koreen, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Koreen, MD
Dr. Larry Koreen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School.
Dr. Koreen's Office Locations
Mid Hudson Retina Consultants75 Crystal Run Rd Ste 200, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 562-1100
Rubin Psychological Services PC450 Gidney Ave Ste 3, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 562-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are unfortunate enough to have developed vision problems you know how frightening it can be. It definitely helps the situation by having a retina specialist that comes with excellent credentials and reviews. Dr. Koreen is one of those doctors. Simply by his bedside, in this case chair side, manner you get the feeling that he knows his craft and what he is doing. He also takes the time to listen to you, a rarity these days. I give him full credit for saving my vision. Do not hesitate !
About Dr. Larry Koreen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- University of Michigan
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Koreen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koreen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koreen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koreen has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koreen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Koreen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koreen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koreen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koreen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.