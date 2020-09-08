Dr. Larry Krevolin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krevolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Krevolin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Krevolin, DO
Dr. Larry Krevolin, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Krevolin works at
Dr. Krevolin's Office Locations
-
1
Clinical Nephrology Associates227 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-7785
-
2
Clinical Nephrology Associates235 N Broad St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-7785
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krevolin?
Dr. Krevolin is, literally, the best doctor I have been to in my 56 years. While his clinical experience is 2nd to none, his bedside manner and genuine caring is most impressive.
About Dr. Larry Krevolin, DO
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1265532923
Education & Certifications
- Hahn
- Mercy Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Mercy Hospital Of Philadelphia
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krevolin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krevolin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krevolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krevolin works at
Dr. Krevolin has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krevolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krevolin speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Krevolin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krevolin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krevolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krevolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.