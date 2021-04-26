Dr. Larry Latson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Latson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Larry Latson, MD is an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute3501 Johnson St # 3TD, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6847Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Amazing....it is always scary to take your child to the cardiologist for anything...and this visit lifted a HUGE weight from myself and, most importantly, my 21 year old son. He explained his heard condition (we have been aware of it since he was born) in a way we had never heard before...just WOW! Dr. Latson, and all of the staff were very helpful, patient, and attentive...answered all questions, etc.
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Creole
- Male
- 1366538027
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
