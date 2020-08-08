Overview of Dr. Larry Levin, MD

Dr. Larry Levin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with Riverside Methodist Hospital



Dr. Levin works at Baptist Health Primary Care | Boca Raton (Del Mar) in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.