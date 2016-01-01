Dr. Larry Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Levine, MD
Dr. Larry Levine, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Ohio State University Hospital | University of Nevada and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
-
1
Alaska Spine Institute3801 University Lake Dr Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 762-6332
-
2
Alpine Surgery Center3801 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 762-6315
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
About Dr. Larry Levine, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1962473223
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Ohio State Universtiy Hospital
- Ohio State University Hospital | University of Nevada
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.