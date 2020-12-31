Overview of Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD

Dr. Larry Lickstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Lickstein works at Belcara Health in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.