Dr. Larry Lipshultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Lipshultz, MD
Dr. Larry Lipshultz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Lipshultz works at
Dr. Lipshultz's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Clinic of Houston6624 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6007
-
2
Baylor College of Medicine Medical Center7200 Cambridge St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The reviews that talk about long waits and poor staff coordination are accurate. It's disappointing, but frankly, that's not the most important thing when it comes to quality care in my opinion. If you need a diagnosis or expert opinion, Dr. Lipshultz is one of the most published authors in the country and he is extremely knowledgeable. He has several fellows working with him which is another sign that he is a true expert. We saw another urologist prior to Dr Lipshultz and that urologist (Dr. Michael Trotter) completely missed a moderate-to-large sized varicocele which may be impacting our ability to get pregnant. To Dr. Lipshultz's credit, when he discovered the varicocele, he did not encourage us to rush into corrective surgery. He did encourage two additional sperm quality assessments because our diagnosis is not yet clear. I really respect a surgeon who doesn't rush to cut. We are continuing in the process of evaluation and appreciate Dr. Lipshultz for getting us a step closer.
About Dr. Larry Lipshultz, MD
- Urology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811087851
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Urology
