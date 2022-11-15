See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Larry Lipshultz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Larry Lipshultz, MD

Urology
2.8 (44)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Larry Lipshultz, MD

Dr. Larry Lipshultz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Lipshultz works at Medical Clinic of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Lipshultz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Clinic of Houston
    6624 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-6007
  2. 2
    Baylor College of Medicine Medical Center
    7200 Cambridge St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-4001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lipshultz?

    Nov 15, 2022
    The reviews that talk about long waits and poor staff coordination are accurate. It's disappointing, but frankly, that's not the most important thing when it comes to quality care in my opinion. If you need a diagnosis or expert opinion, Dr. Lipshultz is one of the most published authors in the country and he is extremely knowledgeable. He has several fellows working with him which is another sign that he is a true expert. We saw another urologist prior to Dr Lipshultz and that urologist (Dr. Michael Trotter) completely missed a moderate-to-large sized varicocele which may be impacting our ability to get pregnant. To Dr. Lipshultz's credit, when he discovered the varicocele, he did not encourage us to rush into corrective surgery. He did encourage two additional sperm quality assessments because our diagnosis is not yet clear. I really respect a surgeon who doesn't rush to cut. We are continuing in the process of evaluation and appreciate Dr. Lipshultz for getting us a step closer.
    Anonymous — Nov 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Larry Lipshultz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Larry Lipshultz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lipshultz to family and friends

    Dr. Lipshultz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lipshultz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Larry Lipshultz, MD.

    About Dr. Larry Lipshultz, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811087851
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Lipshultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipshultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipshultz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipshultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipshultz works at Medical Clinic of Houston in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lipshultz’s profile.

    Dr. Lipshultz has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipshultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipshultz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipshultz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipshultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipshultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Larry Lipshultz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.