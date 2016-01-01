Dr. May accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larry May, MD
Dr. Larry May, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL.
Surgical Associates Of Gadsden900 Goodyear Ave Ste B, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-0020
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- General Surgery
- English
- 1811230121
- General Surgery
