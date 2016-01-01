See All General Surgeons in Gadsden, AL
Dr. Larry May, MD

General Surgery
Map Pin Small Gadsden, AL
Overview of Dr. Larry May, MD

Dr. Larry May, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. 

Dr. May works at Surgical Associates Of Gadsden in Gadsden, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. May's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates Of Gadsden
    900 Goodyear Ave Ste B, Gadsden, AL 35903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 492-0020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gadsden Regional Medical Center
  • Riverview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    About Dr. Larry May, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811230121
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
