Dr. Larry McKenzie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry McKenzie, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry McKenzie, DO
Dr. Larry McKenzie, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pain Management, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Dr. McKenzie's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Tulsa10109 E 79th St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (855) 801-3783
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKenzie?
Dr.McKenzie is a great doctor.
About Dr. Larry McKenzie, DO
- Pain Management
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1003875212
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Anesthesiology and Pain Management
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Cancer Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.