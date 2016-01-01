Dr. Larry McNeil, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNeil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry McNeil, DPM
Dr. Larry McNeil, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wichita, KS.
Podiatry Clinic P.A.400 N Woodlawn St Ste 211, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 685-3801
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. McNeil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNeil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNeil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNeil has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNeil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McNeil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNeil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNeil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNeil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.