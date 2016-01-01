Dr. Larry Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7281Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Northwell Health600 Northern Blvd Ste 111, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 387-3990Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4281Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Larry Miller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083601926
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.