Overview of Dr. Larry Milner, MD

Dr. Larry Milner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.



Dr. Milner works at Lary R. Kupor MD PA in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.