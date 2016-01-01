Dr. Larry Milner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Milner, MD
Dr. Larry Milner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Lary R. Kupor MD PA1315 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 650-0391
St. Joseph's Physician Referral Services6243 Fairmont Pkwy # SUITE202, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (281) 991-6400
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Milner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milner accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Milner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milner.
