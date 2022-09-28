Overview of Dr. Larry Nguyen, MD

Dr. Larry Nguyen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Nguyen works at Bowen Hefley Orthopedics in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Osteoarthritis, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.