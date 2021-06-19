Dr. Larry Padgett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padgett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Padgett, MD
Dr. Larry Padgett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Caroina School Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Lake Wales and Winter Haven Hospital.
Advanced Orthopedic Surgery250 3rd St NW Ste 201, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 318-9696
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Lake Wales
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Everything from first consult to last appointment one year after my surgery was outstanding. He fixed my knee and I am back playing tennis. The entire process was flawless, on time, never rushed, lovely office and staff. Most importantly, he fixed my knee. He said, "I can get you back to playing tennis". I had an ACL replacement, meniscus repairs. If I could give them 10 stars, I would.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1902841406
- Orthopedic Research Of Va-Richard Caspari, MD
- Mayo Clin
- University Of North Caroina School Med
- Brigham Young University
Dr. Padgett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padgett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Padgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padgett has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Tear and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padgett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Padgett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padgett.
