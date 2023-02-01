Overview of Dr. Larry Parker, MD

Dr. Larry Parker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Parker works at TOC- The Orthopaedic Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.