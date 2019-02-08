Dr. Patton accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larry Patton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Patton, MD is a Dermatologist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Patton works at
Locations
Lewis Gale Physicians Valley4910 Valley View Blvd NW Ste 202, Roanoke, VA 24012 Directions (540) 265-1604
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
De LArry is an excellent doctor and is always willing to help us to fell better and to be more beautiful without excess. I have been his paciente for more almost 2 years now and always recommend him to my friends.
About Dr. Larry Patton, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1124007448
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Med Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has seen patients for Acne, Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
