Overview

Dr. Larry Pennington, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Pennington works at Digestive Disease Associates of York Country in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Fort Mill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.