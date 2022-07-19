Dr. Larry Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Pennington, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Pennington, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Pennington works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Associates of York Country170 AMENDMENT AVE, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 324-7607
-
2
Digestive Disease Associates - Fort Mill1700 1st Baxter Xing Ste 102, Fort Mill, SC 29708 Directions (803) 324-7607
-
3
York County Endoscopy164 Glenwood Dr, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 325-9010
-
4
Digestive Disease Associates170 Bailey Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 325-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pennington?
Dr. Pennington was great. Very concern and Kind and knows is business. Very Nice Dr. Thank You for Your Kindness!
About Dr. Larry Pennington, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1962463554
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Wake Forest U Baptist Med Ctr, Gastroenterology Wake Forest U Baptist Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pennington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pennington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pennington works at
Dr. Pennington has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennington.
