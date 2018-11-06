Overview of Dr. Larry Perich, DO

Dr. Larry Perich, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University.



Dr. Perich works at Perich Eye Center in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and Zephyrhills, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.