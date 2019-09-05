Overview of Dr. Larry Pharris, MD

Dr. Larry Pharris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Pharris works at Heritage Medical Associates in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.