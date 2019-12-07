Dr. Larry Prince, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prince is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Prince, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Prince, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Prince works at
Locations
-
1
360 Dental3101 S SHERIDAN RD, Tulsa, OK 74145 Directions (918) 395-1315
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prince?
Not too bad. Professional and knowledgeable. Good chair-side manner and doesn’t talk all the time. I could do without the humming and signing in my ear though. Otherwise I would recommend to others.
About Dr. Larry Prince, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1821147547
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prince has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prince accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Prince using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prince has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prince works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Prince. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prince.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prince, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prince appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.