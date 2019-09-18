Dr. Larry Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Ray, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They completed their residency with Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
Atlanta Center For Medicine2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 300, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 296-3111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ray has been taking great care of me for more years than I can remember. He is thorough and patient with my questions. He always makes time for me if I have an urgent or unexpected situation. He's also a friendly guy with a good sense of humor. I can't recommend him highly enough.
- Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
- Emory University Hospital
- Davidson College
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.