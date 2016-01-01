Overview of Dr. Larry Roberts, MD

Dr. Larry Roberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Roberts works at Larry P Roberts MD in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.