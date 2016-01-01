Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Roberts, MD
Dr. Larry Roberts, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
-
1
Larry P. Roberts M.d. PC175 Memorial Hwy Ste 3-2, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 235-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
About Dr. Larry Roberts, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1134182876
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roberts speaks French and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.