Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Roberts, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Roberts, MD is a Dermatologist in Canyon, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Roberts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palo Duro Dermatology2005 N 2nd Ave Ste D, Canyon, TX 79015 Directions (806) 510-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Very helpful, knowledgeable, caring, listens and doesn’t hurry. I had a biopsy, it went very well and I received the results in the mail in a very timely manner. My husband went ro him for eczema and precancer on the ear and my husband likes him. Dr. Roberts took care of all our skin conditions in a kind and professional manner. He is our dermatologist from now on.
About Dr. Larry Roberts, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578565859
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- Usaf Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.