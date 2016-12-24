See All Cardiologists in Mount Clemens, MI
Dr. Larry Rothstein, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Larry Rothstein, DO

Cardiology
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Larry Rothstein, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Rothstein works at Mclaren Macomb Cardiovascular Institute in Mount Clemens, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Malcolm Bell, MD
Dr. Malcolm Bell, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Frank Cetta, MD
Dr. Frank Cetta, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Andrew Rosenbaum, MD
Dr. Andrew Rosenbaum, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mclaren Macomb Cardiovascular Institute
    1030 Harrington St Ste 101, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 263-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia
Mitral Valve Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia
Mitral Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rothstein?

    Dec 24, 2016
    DEC 2010 I WAS HEART ATTACK 5 BYPASS SAFE MY LIFE I NEVER FORGET I SUPPORT MCLAREN IM HEARING IMPAIRED I WAS MEMBERSHIP FOR HENRY FORD CLINIC OR HOSPTAIL FOR MANY YEARS I GO CLINIC PAIN LEFT ARM THEY GAVE ME PILL FOR STOP PAIN 2 WEEK LATER AGAIN GO BACK HENRY FORD GROW PAIN LEFT TO BACK NECK DR GAVE ME DOUBLE PAIN SO FEW DAYS LATER AGAIN PAIN I GO MCLAREN HOSPITAL ER ROOM DR ROTHSTEIN SAY U HAVE HEART ATTACK 3 WEEK AGO MUST DO IT GO SURGERY I NEVER NEVER FORGET ABOUT IT I STILL SEE HIM
    PHILIP J NUCCIO in harrison township — Dec 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Larry Rothstein, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Larry Rothstein, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rothstein to family and friends

    Dr. Rothstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rothstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Larry Rothstein, DO.

    About Dr. Larry Rothstein, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508848748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rothstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothstein works at Mclaren Macomb Cardiovascular Institute in Mount Clemens, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rothstein’s profile.

    Dr. Rothstein has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Larry Rothstein, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.