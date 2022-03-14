Overview

Dr. Larry Ruffin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Ruffin works at AllianceHealth Midwest QuickMed in Midwest City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.