Dr. Larry Salberg, MD
Dr. Larry Salberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Salberg, MD
Dr. Larry Salberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Salberg works at
Dr. Salberg's Office Locations
-
1
Northern Indiana Neurological Institute521 E 86th Ave Ste Z, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-0777
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salberg?
I came to Dr. Salberg for a second opinion and stayed. They are amazing, very helpful, kind, understanding, knowledgeable, and the care i have received is the best. It’s like night and day compared to other doctors. They are out of network on my insurance but I’d rather pay more for better care. I am blown away by the help I have received from everyone in the office and I am finally excited for my future. They are definitely helping me through a tough time. I have fibromyalgia, sleep apnea, hypersomnia, and neck and back problems. They are helping me with everything. I highly recommend The Neurological Institute.
About Dr. Larry Salberg, MD
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1073666749
Education & Certifications
- Clarian Indiana University Hospital
- Louis Weiss Hosp
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana Univ
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salberg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salberg works at
Dr. Salberg has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Salberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.