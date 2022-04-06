Dr. Larry Schlabach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlabach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Schlabach, MD
Dr. Larry Schlabach, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Parkridge Medical Center, Rhea Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Cardiac and Vascular Associates PC1032 McCallie Ave Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 752-5004
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Rhea Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Schlabock has been my oncologist sense 2002 , I highly recommend him and his staff, I have always felt well taken care of, never have I had an issue with getting a message to them or from them. They take as much time as I need. My family and I thank God for all the Drs , He has put in my path
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- U Ala
- Erlanger Medical Center Baroness Campus
- Erlanger Medical Center Baroness Campus
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Schlabach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlabach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlabach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schlabach has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlabach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlabach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlabach.
