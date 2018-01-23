See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Larry Shears, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small Chattanooga, TN
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Larry Shears, MD

Dr. Larry Shears, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Hamilton Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.

Dr. Shears works at Erlanger Heart And Lung Institute in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shears' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ut-erlanger Cardiology
    979 E 3rd St Ste C520, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-5661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Hamilton Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare-cleveland

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Port Placements or Replacements
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Port Placements or Replacements

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Heart Valvuloplasty of Mitral Valve Without Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 23, 2018
    What can I say about the genius Dr. Shears? He is straight to the point when it comes to pre op meetings and follow ups, but ?? percent on point when it comes to the actual surgery. I absolutely couldn’t have asked for a better surgeon to operate on the love of my life. It went so smoothly that it seemed like a routine surgery. I know it wasn’t routine but he is that good. She is up walking and i have to get on to her when she does the dishes. This is all within a week??He saved her life.
    Brandon in Rossville, Ga — Jan 23, 2018
    About Dr. Larry Shears, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922035864
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
