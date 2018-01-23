Dr. Larry Shears, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shears is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Shears, MD
Dr. Larry Shears, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Hamilton Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Ut-erlanger Cardiology979 E 3rd St Ste C520, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-5661
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Hamilton Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
What can I say about the genius Dr. Shears? He is straight to the point when it comes to pre op meetings and follow ups, but ?? percent on point when it comes to the actual surgery. I absolutely couldn’t have asked for a better surgeon to operate on the love of my life. It went so smoothly that it seemed like a routine surgery. I know it wasn’t routine but he is that good. She is up walking and i have to get on to her when she does the dishes. This is all within a week??He saved her life.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1922035864
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
