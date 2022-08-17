See All Otolaryngologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Larry Shemen, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.8 (65)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Larry Shemen, MD

Dr. Larry Shemen, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Shemen works at Larry J Shemen MD in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shemen's Office Locations

  1
    Larry J Shemen MD PC
    10721 Queens Blvd Ste 3A, Forest Hills, NY 11375 (718) 520-1594
    Monday
    4:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    4:00pm - 8:00pm
  2
    Larry Judah Shemen MD PC
    233 E 69th St Ste 1D, New York, NY 10021 (718) 520-1594
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Dysphagia
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Aug 17, 2022
    I went to Dr. Shemen for a return visit. Outstanding! He is an extremely gifted doctor and has a great staff. I highly recommend Dr. Shemen. Thank you.
    Daniel P. — Aug 17, 2022
    About Dr. Larry Shemen, MD

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    45 years of experience
    English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
    1699878736
    Education & Certifications

    Meml Sloan Kettering Center
    St Michaels Weilesley Hosps
    Mt Sinai Toronto Genl Hospital
    University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    University of Toronto
    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Shemen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shemen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shemen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shemen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shemen has seen patients for Dysphagia, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shemen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Shemen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shemen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shemen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shemen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

