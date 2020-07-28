Dr. Larry Shuster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Shuster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Larry Shuster, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare-cleveland and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Shuster works at
Locations
1
Galen Gastroenterology1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 308-0390
2
Galen Digestive Health2200 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 643-2500Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
3
Skyridge Clinical Associates LLC1060 Peerless Xing NW Ste 200, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 648-0787
4
Hamilton Medical Center1200 Memorial Dr, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 272-4127Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Shuster for 25+ years. He has provided outstanding healthcare service to me! He and his team always provide the ultimate in professionalism, service and care during the visits.
About Dr. Larry Shuster, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuster accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuster has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.