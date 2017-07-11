Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larry Silver, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Silver, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 6286 Montrose Rd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 881-1205
Ratings & Reviews
I saw dr. Silver when I was a baby. I would send everyone I know his way.
About Dr. Larry Silver, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1053462572
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
