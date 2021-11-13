See All Podiatric Surgeons in Flushing, NY
Dr. Larry Silver, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.7 (28)
Map Pin Small Flushing, NY
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Larry Silver, DPM

Dr. Larry Silver, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Silver works at Francis Lewis Foot Care in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silver's Office Locations

    Lombardi & Silver Llp
    3207 Francis Lewis Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 224-2030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 13, 2021
    Dr. Silver has been treating me for over 20 years. He is an exceptional diagnostician and his treatment is first rate. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of foot or ankle treatment or surgery. He's awesome!
    Gary Perlman — Nov 13, 2021
    About Dr. Larry Silver, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1124008701
    Education & Certifications

    • The Podiatry Hospital of Pittsburgh
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    • Ithaca College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Silver, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silver works at Francis Lewis Foot Care in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Silver’s profile.

    Dr. Silver has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

