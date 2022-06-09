Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larry Silverman, MD
Dr. Larry Silverman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Associated Rheumatology Consultants32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 120, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 350-3190
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Hands down—the best doctor I’ve ever seen. Dr. Silverman spent over an hour with me (as a new patient). His examination of me was so thorough, he was so well-organized with regard to having an understanding of my past medical history, and he has such great bedside manner. Just a wonderful, kind human being. I would recommend him without any hesitation. The office was short-staffed, but they tended to all of my needs and were wonderful, as well. Thank you, Dr. Silverman!
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Limb Pain, Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.