Dr. Larry Sollenberger, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Sollenberger works at Upmc Pinnacle Colon Rectal Surgery in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.