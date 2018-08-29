Dr. Larry Sollenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sollenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Sollenberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Larry Sollenberger, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Sollenberger works at
Locations
-
1
Upmc Pinnacle Colon Rectal Surgery3907 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 232-8152
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sollenberger?
Doc helped me out today. Very kind folks. Thank you
About Dr. Larry Sollenberger, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1508875592
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sollenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sollenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sollenberger works at
Dr. Sollenberger has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sollenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sollenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sollenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sollenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sollenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.