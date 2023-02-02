Overview of Dr. Larry Stevens, MD

Dr. Larry Stevens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Stevens works at IU Health Physicians Womens Hlt in Carmel, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN and Tipton, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.