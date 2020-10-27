Dr. Larry Stutts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stutts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Stutts, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Stutts, MD
Dr. Larry Stutts, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.
Dr. Stutts' Office Locations
Colbert Obgyn PC1120 S Jackson Hwy Ste 104, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 386-0855
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Larry Stutts, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stutts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stutts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stutts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stutts has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stutts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stutts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stutts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stutts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stutts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.