Overview of Dr. Larry Taub, MD

Dr. Larry Taub, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.



Dr. Taub works at Newman and Taub Vision Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.