See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Larry Taub, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Larry Taub, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Larry Taub, MD

Dr. Larry Taub, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.

Dr. Taub works at Newman and Taub Vision Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lewis Frazee, MD
Dr. Lewis Frazee, MD
3.7 (89)
View Profile

Dr. Taub's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newman & Taub Vision Center, LLP
    5744 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 392-2020
  2. 2
    Newman & Taub Vision, Llp
    1708 Coit Rd Ste 240, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 519-1246
  3. 3
    Terry D. Newsom M.d. P.A.
    4005 W 15Th St, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 519-1246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Eyelid Disorders
Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Taub?

    May 29, 2019
    Am extremely satisfied with Dr.Taub as well as his staff Had cataract surgery right next to his office which as very good as well,the whole experience could not have been better
    — May 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Larry Taub, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Larry Taub, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Taub to family and friends

    Dr. Taub's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Taub

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Larry Taub, MD.

    About Dr. Larry Taub, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902805229
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Taub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taub has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Taub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Larry Taub, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.