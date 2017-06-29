Overview

Dr. Larry Thead, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saraland, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.



Dr. Thead works at Northside Clinic in Saraland, AL with other offices in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.