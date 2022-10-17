Dr. Larry Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Thomas, MD
Dr. Larry Thomas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Portland, OR.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose & Throat Northwest at Good Samaritan2222 NW Lovejoy St Ste 622, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 229-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Kids and I loved him!
About Dr. Larry Thomas, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1093744476
Education & Certifications
- U Oreg/Hlth Scis U
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.